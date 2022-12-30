Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade

Mumbai, December 30
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty began the last trading day of this year on a positive note, helped by significant buying in metal and power stocks amid an overall firm trend in global equities.
Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 257.05 points to 61,390.93 in initial trade on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 73.7 points to 18,264.70.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Motors, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the major winners.
In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.
Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Thursday.
The BSE benchmark had climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 18,191.
International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.2 per cent to USD 82.26 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee