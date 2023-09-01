Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, September 1

Sensex gained more than 140 points and Nifty rose 57 points in early trade on Friday as investors seemed to be relatively cautious amid mixed global cues.

Economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the three months ended June, the highest in the past four quarters, helped investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 142.02 points or 0.22 per cent to 64,973.43 points while the broader Nifty went up 57.60 points or 0.3 per cent to 19,311.40 points.

Majority of the stocks in both Sensex and Nifty were in the positive territory. In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel gained more than 3 per cent.

Most of the Asian markets were in the green on Friday while European and US shares had closed in the red on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sensex declined 255.84 points to close at 64,831.41 points while Nifty dropped 93.65 points to settle at 19,253.80 points.

