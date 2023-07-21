 Sensex, Nifty snap record-breaking run on Infosys shocker; tank over 1 per cent : The Tribune India

Infosys tanks over 8 pc after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, July 21

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday due to deep losses in IT behemoth Infosys which slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

Snapping its six-day record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 887.64 points or 1.31 per cent to settle at 66,684.26. During the day, it plummeted 1,038.16 points or 1.53 per cent to 66,533.74.  

The NSE Nifty fell by 234.15 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 19,745, cutting short its six-day winning run. As many as 36 Nifty shares closed in negative while 14 advanced.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys tanked over 8 per cent after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent on delayed decision-making by clients amid global macro uncertainties.

“The weak guidance from Infosys cast a shadow over the outlook of the Indian IT sector, causing a delay in Nifty's pursuit of the 20,000 mark. While the heavyweights surrendered to the bears, the small caps demonstrated resilience,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Global markets presented a mixed picture, with the US market struggling due to weak earnings, while UK retail sales exceeded expectations with a 0.7 per cent MoM growth, he added.

A decline in shares of market bluechip firms Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services also added to the bearish trend in equities. Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the other major laggards.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro rose the most by 3.88 per cent after it bagged an order of worth over Rs 7,000 crore from the bullet train project.

NTPC, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were also among the gainers.

BSE Midcap dropped by 0.26 per cent to 29,547.28 while BSE Smallcap index edged up 0.13 per cent to 34,146.66 points.

Among sectoral indices, BSE IT fell the most by 4.40 per cent, followed by consumer durables which dropped 1.09 per cent.

"The decline was widespread wherein the IT pack faced the maximum heat, followed by FMCG and energy majors. Meanwhile, the broader indices traded mixed, capping damage to the market breadth," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower while Seoul and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.19 per cent to USD 80.59 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90 on Thursday, extending its winning momentum to the sixth day. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

The Nifty had climbed 146 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15. During the session, it had soared 158.7 points or 0.80 per cent to reach its fresh record high of 19,991.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 3,370.90 crore, according to exchange data.  

#Mumbai #Sensex

