Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note

Mumbai, February 16
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note on Wednesday, tracking weakness in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, SBI and ICICI Bank.
Building on Tuesday's stellar rebound, the 30-share Sensex added over 300 points at the opening session but soon lost ground and slipped into the red.
The benchmark was last quoted at 58,124.02, down 18.03 points or 0.03 per cent. The NSE Nifty was down 2.05 points or 0.01 per cent at 17,350.40.
Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding about 1.45 per cent, followed by L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI and UltraTech.
On the other hand, M&M, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the gainers.
"US stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with all three major benchmarks snapping a three-day losing streak.
Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, bourses were trading higher in afternoon deals as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,298.76 crore, according to stock exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reasons for millions to dance
Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...
AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab
The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...