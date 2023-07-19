Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high

Mumbai, July 19
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their dream run on Wednesday, reaching record high levels in early trade, driven by foreign fund inflows and optimism in the US markets.
Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also helped the markets maintain their winning momentum.
Rallying for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 293.59 points to reach its new all-time intra-day peak of 67,088.73 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 80.3 points to hit record intra-day high of 19,829.55.
From the Sensex pack, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.
IndusInd Bank quoted nearly 2 per cent higher after the company on Tuesday reported 30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for April-June at Rs 2,124.50 crore, helped by core income growth and lower bad loan provisions.
Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Nestle were among the laggards.
Foreign Institutional Investors continued their buying activity on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,115.84 crore, according to exchange data.
