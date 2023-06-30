Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Mumbai, June 30
Benchmark equity indices hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Friday, helped by foreign fund inflows and positive trends in the global markets.
Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helped markets maintain their winning momentum.
Rallying for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 499.42 points to reach its lifetime high of 64,414.84 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 136.1 points to hit its all-time peak of 19,108.20.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Infosys, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Titan were the major gainers.
Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green while Tokyo quoted lower.
The US markets ended mostly with gains on Thursday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.40 per cent to USD 74.64 a barrel.
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 12,350 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
