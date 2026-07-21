DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early session; oil prices ease on US-Iran mediation hopes

Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early session; oil prices ease on US-Iran mediation hopes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:53 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Indian benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and Nifty starting the session with a gap-down, even as global crude oil prices eased slightly amid reports of mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.

Advertisement

At the time of reporting, Sensex was trading at 77,697.75, down 10.77 points or 0.01 per cent, while the Nifty was at 24,255.50, up 17 points or 0.07 per cent.

Advertisement

The Sensex opened at 77,649.63 against its previous close of 77,708.52. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 24,216.05 compared to its previous close of 24,238.50.

Advertisement

Most sectoral indices traded in the green during early trade, with Nifty Cement emerging as the top gainer, rising 1.10 per cent. Broad market indices also traded higher.

Among Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the top gainers, while Eternal, Axis Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank and Trent were among the major losers.

Advertisement

Oil prices declined on Tuesday after renewed diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran eased concerns over further military escalation, despite fresh tensions in the region and threats by Yemen's Houthi rebels to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude opened at USD 88.87 per barrel and was trading at around USD 88.56 per barrel at the time of reporting, down from its previous close of USD 89.22 per barrel. It touched an intraday high of USD 89.01 per barrel. WTI crude was trading at around USD 82.18 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened stronger at 96.41 against the US dollar compared with its previous close of 96.44.

Market and banking expert Ajay Bagga said, "Global risk sentiment remains cautious. Wall Street closed marginally lower overnight as sticky crude oil prices and rising U.S. Treasury yields offset a stabilization in tech and AI names. Asian markets are seeing mixed-to-positive trading this morning, while GIFT Nifty signals a negative opening for Indian equities."

He added, "Brent crude trading near USD 89/bbl remains an immediate headwind for domestic macros (import bill, rupee pressure). However, resilient domestic institutional inflows (DIIs) continue to absorb Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) selling on dips."

Commenting on the technical outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "From a technical perspective, the 24,300-24,400 zone remains the immediate resistance, a band that gains added significance as it coincides with the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A sustained breakout above this region would reinforce bullish momentum and could open the path towards the 24,500-24,600 zone."

Market analyst Vipin Dixena said, "Nifty opened on a muted note today, with early trade shaped by weak global cues, elevated crude oil concerns, and ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia. The opening was broadly in line with a cautious risk tone, so the market is likely to spend the first hour testing whether it can hold near the opening range."

He further said, "Nifty has strong support at 24,200 and if the index hold it well in 1st hour, we can see a bounce back in nifty. Otherwise, a major profit booking will be there in market and nifty can reach 24,000." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts