 Sensex plunges 826 points as worries over broader Middle East conflict sink global equities : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Sensex plunges 826 points as worries over broader Middle East conflict sink global equities

Sensex plunges 826 points as worries over broader Middle East conflict sink global equities

JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, SBI, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and Reliance Industries Limited major laggards

Sensex plunges 826 points as worries over broader Middle East conflict sink global equities

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, October 23

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged more than 1 per cent on Monday, falling for the fourth day running, amid weak trends in global markets in view of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Crude oil quoting above USD 90 a barrel mark also played spoilsport for the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 825.74 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 64,571.88. During the day, it plummeted 894.94 points or 1.36 per cent to 64,502.68.

The Nifty fell 260.90 points or 1.34 per cent to 19,281.75.

In the four sessions since Wednesday, Sensex tanked 1,925 points to fall below the 65,000 mark while Nifty plunged by around 530 points.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and Reliance Industries Limited were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower.

European markets were trading with cuts. The US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.04 per cent to USD 92.18 a barrel.

“Despite the healthy performance of private banks and marginal reductions in oil prices, investor confidence remained pessimistic, and a widespread consolidation persisted in the domestic markets. The global markets echoed the same trend, as the unrest in West Asia has the potential to spiral further.

“Increased apprehensions surrounding prolonged elevated interest rates fuelled a continued upward movement in the US 10-year yield,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 456.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell 231.62 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,397.62 on Friday. The Nifty declined 82.05 points or 0.42 per cent to 19,542.65.

#Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

2
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

3
Punjab

Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

6
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

7
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

8
Punjab

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

9
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

10
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Don't Miss

View All
In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating G...

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Bedi dies at 77

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

He was part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners w...

‘Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good’: CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

'Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good': CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

CJI makes the observation during his keynote address at an i...

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Desai had suffered a head injury after being attacked by str...


Cities

View All

12kg heroin smuggled through Pakistan seized by Punjab Police, one nabbed

Punjab Police seize 12 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Amritsar: Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as Chandigarh BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture at Chandigarh University

Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting to review pollution control steps

Delhi Government identifies 8 more pollution hotspots, will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

Kangana Ranaut to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Jalandhar: Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Identity proof along with SGPC voter application form mandatory: Hoshiarpur DC

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

3 Patiala residents injured in accident in Himachal's Mandi district

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground