Sensex rallies 350 points to reclaim 63,000-mark

Mumbai, June 7
Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 350 points to reclaim the 63,000-mark on Wednesday, propelled by robust buying in metal, energy and FMCG stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.
Fresh foreign capital inflows and a strengthening rupee also supported the domestic equity markets, traders said. The Sensex climbed 350.08 points to settle at 63,142.96. The Nifty advanced 127.40 points to end at 18,726.40. — PTI
Nestle top gainer
- Nestle was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising nearly 3%, followed by Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Airtel, L&T, Powergrid, NTPC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Axis Bank.
