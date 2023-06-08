Sensex rallies 350 points to reclaim 63,000-mark

Mumbai, June 7

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 350 points to reclaim the 63,000-mark on Wednesday, propelled by robust buying in metal, energy and FMCG stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.

Fresh foreign capital inflows and a strengthening rupee also supported the domestic equity markets, traders said. The Sensex climbed 350.08 points to settle at 63,142.96. The Nifty advanced 127.40 points to end at 18,726.40. — PTI

Nestle top gainer