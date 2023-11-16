Sensex rallies 742 pts, regains 65,000-mark

Mumbai, November 15
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1% on Wednesday following heavy buying in IT, banking and oil & gas shares amid a global stocks rally on softer US inflation data.
The Sensex jumped 742.06 points to settle at nearly a four-week high of 65,675.93. The Nifty climbed 231.90 points to 19,675.45. Tech Mahindra rose the most followed by Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance and Axis Bank.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave