Sensex rallies 742 pts, regains 65,000-mark

PTI

Mumbai, November 15

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1% on Wednesday following heavy buying in IT, banking and oil & gas shares amid a global stocks rally on softer US inflation data.

The Sensex jumped 742.06 points to settle at nearly a four-week high of 65,675.93. The Nifty climbed 231.90 points to 19,675.45. Tech Mahindra rose the most followed by Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance and Axis Bank.

#Inflation #Mumbai #Sensex