Sensex rebounds 593 pts ahead of US tariff proposal

Stock markets rebounded on Wednesday, with benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 593 points on strong macro data and value buying in banking and auto shares after recent free fall, even as investors awaited US tariff announcements that are expected later in the day.

The NSE Nifty climbed 166.65 points or 0.72 per cent to 23,332.35. Sensex had tanked 1,390 points and Nifty plunged by 353 points on Tuesday.