Sensex rebounds after three days of decline

Mumbai, November 22
Equity indices staged a pullback on Tuesday after three days of declines as investors scooped up IT, metal and consumption stocks amid a largely positive trend overseas. A recovery in the rupee added to the momentum, traders said.
Overcoming a wobbly start, the Sensex climbed 274.12 points to settle at 61,418.96. On similar lines, the Nifty gained 84.25 points to 18,244.20.
IndusInd Bank topped the Sensex gainers’ chart with a jump of 2.64%, followed by NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Infosys, TCS, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel.
