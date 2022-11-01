Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty 18K-mark as markets rally

PTI

Mumbai, October 31

The Sensex finished above the psychologically key 60,000-mark while the Nifty surged past the 18,000-level on Monday on across-the-board buying amid a mixed trend overseas.

A depreciating rupee and concerns over the US Federal Reserve hiking rates later this week failed to quell investors’ appetite for stocks, traders said.

The BSE Sensex rallied 786.74 points to settle at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points to 60,786.70. On similar lines, the Nifty advanced 225.40 points to end at 18,012.20.

UltraTech Cement topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 4.18%, followed by HDFC, Sun Pharma, M&M, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.