Sensex reclaims 61,000-level, Nifty ends above 18,000 points

PTI

Mumbai, April 28

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 460 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark while the Nifty closed above the 18,000-level on Friday, propelled by robust buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the Sensex jumped 463.06 points to settle at 61,112.44. During the day, it surged 560.08 points to 61,209.46. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 149.95 points to finish at 18,065, with 40 of its scrips ending in the green.

“Despite concerns about potentially weaker US GDP numbers and high inflation, the stronger-than-expected earnings reported by Meta propelled IT stocks to the forefront of the Wall Street rally.

“The trend was reflected in the domestic market, as beaten-down IT stocks helped to lift broader market sentiment. However, with US inflation remaining high, the prospect of another rate hike by the Fed is looming, keeping global markets volatile in the coming days,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Wipro was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.89%, followed by Nestle, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

In contrast, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards, skidding up to 2.39%.

IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.4% in net profit to Rs 3,074.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 and announced a share buyback of up to Rs 12,000 crore.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.32% and smallcap index advanced 0.91%.