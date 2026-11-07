Sensex reclaims 81K as pre-Diwali rally defies global rout amid AI fears

Indian benchmark indices defied a global market meltdown to extend a sharp rally for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, closing firmly in the green on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

The Sensex surged 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to reclaim the 81,000 mark, closing at 81,028.02. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to settle above the psychologically crucial 25,000 mark at 25,030.35.

In the seven-session pre-Diwali rally, a first in the past three years, the Sensex has gained 7,781.99 points (10.62 per cent), and the Nifty 2,331.5 points (10.27 per cent). On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark soared 6,568.49 points (8.82 per cent), while the Nifty climbed 1,977.25 points (8.57 per cent).

The gains on Dhanteras came in sharp contrast to the bloodbath globally on Thursday with tech-led rout wiping nearly $3 trillion off the market value for S&P 500 companies on fears that Democratic control of the US Congress could lead to tougher AI regulation.

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Despite the sharp sell-off across global markets, domestic equities demonstrated resilience, supported by strong buying interest in heavyweight stocks. On Thursday, too, the Sensex had zoomed 2,008.61 points (2.60 per cent), and the Nifty 576 points (2.40 per cent).

“Wall Street was hammered by a sharp tech sell-off as investors weighed the prospect of tougher regulation under Democrats. Investors are treating the home market as a relative safe harbour amid turmoil abroad,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

The correction in crude oil prices and recovery in the Indian rupee further supported the market sentiment. However, broader market participation remained relatively weak compared to the benchmark indices.

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Meanwhile, the rupee surged 43 paise to close at 93.98 against the US dollar on Friday, as a softer US dollar coupled with declining crude oil prices and easing concerns over import costs supported investor sentiments.