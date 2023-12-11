Sensex scales 70,000-peak for first time; Nifty crosses 21,000-level

PTI

Mumbai, December 11

Benchmark Sensex surged past the 70,000-level for the first time in early trade on Monday and the broader Nifty crossed the 21,000-mark as equity market continued with its bullish momentum.

The key indices had touched their new lifetime highs on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the growth forecast for the current fiscal and kept policy rates unchanged.

The 30-share Sensex touched its all-time high of 70,048.90 points soon after opening and later marginally shed its gains to 69,958.13 points, which is a rise of 132.53 points or 0.19 per cent compared to Friday's closing level.

Reflecting similar trends, the 50-share Nifty climbed to its high of 21,019.80 points. Later, it was trading at 20,984.65 points, gaining 15.25 points or 0.07 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, 20 scrips were trading in the green while 10 were in the negative territory.

Among the Nifty constituents, 27 stocks gained while 22 declined in early trade.

Foreign institutional investors are referred as FIIs and DII stands for domestic institutional investors.

