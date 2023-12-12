Sensex scales 70K level, Nifty closes just shy of 21,000

Mumbai, December 11

Equity benchmark Sensex breached a new milestone of 70,000 points before closing 102 points higher, while Nifty settled just shy of the 21,000-mark on Monday, driven by gains in banking, IT and metal shares.

After a gap-up opening, the index rose to a record intra-day high of 70,057.83 points. Later, it shed some of the gains to close at 69,928.53 points, showing a rise of 102.93 points or 0.15%. As many as 18 Sensex shares closed in the green, 11 declined, and one settled unchanged.

The broader Nifty also hit its record trading high of 21,026.10 amid early gains in global markets. The 50-share index Nifty gained 27.70 points to settle just below the 21,000 level at 20,997.10, its all-time closing high.

Among Sensex shares, UltraTech Cement jumped the most by 3.04%. Nestle rose 1.3%, Power Grid 1.05% and Tata Motors 0.85%. Gains in IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, ITC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel helped the barometer scale a fresh high.

Axis Bank fell the most by 1.26%, M&M by 0.99% and Hindustan Unilever by 0.67%. Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank and Infosys also declined. — PTI

Major milestones

Dec 11, 2023: Sensex breaches 70,000-mark for the first time, closes at 69,928.53 points

Dec 5, 2023: Sensex breaches 69,000-mark for the first time, ends at 69,296.14 points

Dec 4, 2023: Sensex closes at lifetime high of 68,865, hits peak of 68,918 pts in intra-day trade

Sept 15, 2023: Sensex ends at record high of 67,838, hits lifetime peak of 67,927 in intra-day

July 19, 2023: Sensex closed above the 67,000-mark for the first time to settle at 67,097.44

July 14, 2023: Sensex closed above the 66,000-mark for the first time to settle at 66,090.90

July 3, 2023: Sensex crosses 65,000-mark for the first time to settle at new peak of 65,205

June 28, 2023: Sensex crosses 64,000 in intra-day trade; settles at record high of 63,915.42

