Sensex sheds 1,124 points on weak global cues; Nifty ends below 23,000

Indian benchmark indices started the week on a weak note, with the Nifty slipping below the 22,800-mark intraday amid broad-based selling pressure intensified as the session progressed on Monday.

Nifty moves closer to a six-month low, weighed down by weak global cues, elevated crude oil prices, and bond yields, persistent FII selling and heightened geopolitical uncertainty following the stalemate in US-Iran peace talks.

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The Nifty 50 closed 1.56 per cent or 360.25 points lower at 22,780.25 while the Sensex declined 1.52 per cent or 1,124.02 points to close at 72,771.72.

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On the sectoral front, all sectors closed in negative territory, with PSU Banks, Realty, Energy and Banking among the key laggards.

The broader market also witnessed significant selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 1.63 per cent and the Nifty Small cap 100 falling 1.85 per cent.

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In terms of Nifty outlook, it formed a sizeable bearish candle, making a lower high and lower low, indicating continuation of the prevailing downtrend. The index opened on a weak note and slipped below last week’s low of 23,020 in the early trade. It extended its decline through the session and closing below the 22,800 marks.

A decisive break below 22,700 could intensify selling pressure and drag the index towards 22,400, where the trendline joining the major lows of the past two years and the 200-week EMA provide important support.

On the upside, a meaningful trend reversal would require the index to form a sustained Higher High-Higher Low structure and reclaim the 23,000-23,100 level. A sustained move above 23,100 could signal a pause in the ongoing correction and pave the way for an upside move towards the next major resistance zone around 23,400, as per Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice-President, Research, Bajaj Broking.