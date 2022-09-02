Sensex skids 770 pts amid global jitters

PTI

Mumbai, September 1

Equity indices buckled under selling pressure on Thursday as a bearish trend in global markets and concerns over aggressive rate hikes by central banks unnerved investors.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries tumbled after the government raised the tax on export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) and hiked the windfall profit levy on domestically-produced crude oil.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 770.48 points to settle at 58,766.59. During the day, it tanked 1,014.5 points to 58,522.57. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 216.50 points to close at 17,542.80.

Reliance Industries was the biggest laggard among the Sensex components, sliding 2.99%, followed by TCS, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Infosys, NTPC and Tata Steel.

