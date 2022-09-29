Sensex skids for sixth day to close below 57,000 pts

Mumbai, September 28

BSE benchmark Sensex spiralled lower for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday to finish below the 57,000-level, weighed by heavy selling in metal, banking and finance stocks amid a sell-off in global equities.

A depreciating rupee and continued foreign capital outflows also affected the market sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 509.24 points to settle at 56,598.28. During the day, it tanked 621.85 points or 1.08 per cent to 56,485.67.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 148.80 points to end at 16,858.60.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.97%, followed by Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, and HDFC twins. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Power Grid were among the winners. — PTI

