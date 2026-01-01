Sensex slumps 770 points, Nifty plunges below 25,050

As investor confidence remained negative throughout the trading session, Indian equity markets suffered a sharp slump on Friday, with both major benchmarks saw decline. At the closing bell, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 769.67 points at 81,537.70, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 241.25 points to 25,048.65.

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Adani Ports, Eternal, IndiGo, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics Ltd, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Trent, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the laggards. On the other hand, firms which gained during the session include Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement.

Despite gains from low GST rates, earnings for October-December 2025 so far showed just single-digit revenue growth. This is the worst performance on earnings by early-bird companies in at least 17 quarters. At this point, Sensex’s trailing earnings per share have increased by just 1.3 per cent YoY, lowest since April 2021.

Tensions are still high on Dalal Street even though concerns about possible US control of Greenland have subsided. US President Trump stepped back from threats to impose tariffs on Europe that were set to be in the effect from February 1.