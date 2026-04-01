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Home / Business / Sensex snaps three-day losing run, jumps 640 points, Nifty ends above 24K

Sensex snaps three-day losing run, jumps 640 points, Nifty ends above 24K

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:39 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Snapping the three-day falling streak, Indian equity benchmarks ended the session on a strong note on Monday, with Nifty decisively closing above the 24,000 mark, reflecting sustained buying interest despite elevated crude oil prices hovering above $106. At the close, Sensex advanced 639.42 points 0.83 per cent to settle at 77,303.63, while Nifty gained 194.75 points 0.81 per cent to end at 24,092.70.

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The resilience in the market was supported by strong investor sentiment and broad-based sectoral participation, even as global uncertainties and geopolitical developments continue to remain key overhangs.

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On the sectoral front, the rally was broad-based with all major sectors ending in the green. Key contributions came from Pharma, Consumer Durables, Realty, Media, and IT stocks, which posted gains in the range of 2-3 per cent, with no significant laggards during the session, as per Bajaj Broking Market Commentary.

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Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, indicating improved risk appetite among investors. The Nifty Midcap index rose 1.47 per cent, while the Small Cap index surged 1.90 per cent, further highlighting the strength and participation across the wider market.

In terms of Nifty outlook, theiIndex formed a bullish candlestick pattern which remained contained inside previous session price range signaling consolidation and buying demand emerging from near the 20 days EMA.

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