DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sensex soars 905 points; Nifty tops 22,900 on heavy buying in banking, FMCG stocks

Sensex soars 905 points; Nifty tops 22,900 on heavy buying in banking, FMCG stocks

Realty, FMCG, financial services, banking and energy among the key gainers

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:10 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The broader market also witnessed healthy buying interest, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.99 percent and the Nifty Small cap 100 gaining 0.95 per cent. PTI file
Advertisement

Benchmark indices closed near the day’s highs, supported by fresh buying in the second half of the session on Thursday, particularly across the broader market.

Despite volatility surrounding the Sensex expiry, investor sentiment improved after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices remained steady near USD 110 per barrel, continuing to pose a macroeconomic overhang.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 gained 1.05 percent or 237.90 points to close at 22,936.75, while the Sensex rose 1.24 percent or 905.01 points to 74,151.04.

On the sectoral front, realty, FMCG, financial services, banking and energy were the key gainers, while auto emerged as the major laggard.

Advertisement

The broader market also witnessed healthy buying interest, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.99 percent and the Nifty Small cap 100 gaining 0.95 per cent.

In terms of Nifty outlook, the index formed a strong bullish candle with a higher high and a higher low signalling extension of pullback after two sessions of consolidation. Nifty started the session on a flat note and thereafter gain momentum as the session progressed.

It moved above Tuesday’s high of 22,829 in the midsession and accelerated gains in the second half to close around the day’s high at 22,936.

Nifty in the process closed above the 20 days EMA and the 61.8 percent retracement of the previous week decline from 23,175 to 22,372 highlighting extension of the pullback.

Going ahead in the coming session, a follow-through strength will open further upside towards 23,100 levels. Failure to do so will lead to consolidation in the range of 22,650-22,950, as per Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

Key short-term resistance is placed at 23,175 levels, being the confluence of the 50 days EMA and the last week high. Index overall short-term bias remains down below the same.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts