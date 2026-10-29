Sensex soars 905 points; Nifty tops 22,900 on heavy buying in banking, FMCG stocks

Benchmark indices closed near the day’s highs, supported by fresh buying in the second half of the session on Thursday, particularly across the broader market.

Despite volatility surrounding the Sensex expiry, investor sentiment improved after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged.

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Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices remained steady near USD 110 per barrel, continuing to pose a macroeconomic overhang.

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The Nifty 50 gained 1.05 percent or 237.90 points to close at 22,936.75, while the Sensex rose 1.24 percent or 905.01 points to 74,151.04.

On the sectoral front, realty, FMCG, financial services, banking and energy were the key gainers, while auto emerged as the major laggard.

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The broader market also witnessed healthy buying interest, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.99 percent and the Nifty Small cap 100 gaining 0.95 per cent.

In terms of Nifty outlook, the index formed a strong bullish candle with a higher high and a higher low signalling extension of pullback after two sessions of consolidation. Nifty started the session on a flat note and thereafter gain momentum as the session progressed.

It moved above Tuesday’s high of 22,829 in the midsession and accelerated gains in the second half to close around the day’s high at 22,936.

Nifty in the process closed above the 20 days EMA and the 61.8 percent retracement of the previous week decline from 23,175 to 22,372 highlighting extension of the pullback.

Going ahead in the coming session, a follow-through strength will open further upside towards 23,100 levels. Failure to do so will lead to consolidation in the range of 22,650-22,950, as per Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

Key short-term resistance is placed at 23,175 levels, being the confluence of the 50 days EMA and the last week high. Index overall short-term bias remains down below the same.