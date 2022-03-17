Sensex surges 1,040 points

Mumbai, March 16
Equity indices roared back to life on Wednesday after a day’s pause on across-the-board buying, in tandem with a sharp rebound in world stocks amid hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks.
A strong recovery in the rupee added to the momentum. The Sensex surged 1,039.80 points to finish at 56,816.65. Likewise, the Nifty jumped 312.35 points to 16,975.35. —
