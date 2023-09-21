Sensex tanks 796 pts, Nifty ends below 20K

PTI

Mumbai, September 20

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1% on Wednesday due to selling in index heavyweights in tandem with weak global trends ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Falling for the second day running, the Sensex tumbled 796 points to settle at 66,800.84. During the day, it tanked 868.7 points to 66,728.14.

The NSE Nifty declined 231.90 points to end below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40. US bond yields surging to 16-year high levels and fears of high crude oil prices fueling commodity inflation also hit the investor sentiment, according to analysts.

