Sensex up 1.07%, Nifty nears 23K pts amid ceasefire hopes

Benchmark indices extended their gains for the third consecutive session on Monday, supported by a strong late recovery. The Nifty rebounded sharply from early losses amid improving sentiment driven by optimism over a potential Iran–US ceasefire.

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At the close, Sensex advanced by 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 74,106.85, while Nifty gained 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to settle at 22,968.25.

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