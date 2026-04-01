Sensex up 1,200 pts, Nifty ends above 24,000 amid US-Iran peace hopes

Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with Nifty reclaiming the 24,200 points, supported by broad-based buying across sectors.

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At the close, the Sensex advanced 1,263.67 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 78,111.24, while the Nifty gained 388.65 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 24,231.30. Optimism was driven by expectations of renewed US-Iran negotiations, which helped ease concerns around potential oil supply disruptions and triggered a decline in crude prices.

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Sectorally, the rally was broad-based, with all indices closing in the green. Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Media, Realty, Consumer Durables, and IT sectors each posted gains of around 2 per cent. The broader markets also participated in the up move, with both Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices rising over 2 percent each, as per Market Closing Commentary.

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Rishabh Jain, Director (International Business), PetrosStone LLP, said today’s 1,200-point rise in the stock market was being linked to easing war tensions and expectations of stability ahead. Markets were quick to price in the future, and perhaps this rally reflects hope more than immediate reality.

He said the ground reality often looked very different. War didn’t just exist in headlines — it showed up in rising freight costs, shipment delays, tighter cash cycles, and uncertainty in demand. For exporters, even policy shifts such as tariffs can disrupt access to key markets almost overnight, he said.

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“At the same time, currency movements create a parallel dynamic. A weakening rupee can sometimes cushion the impact, especially when payments are realized later at better conversion rates. But this is not a strategy—it’s a byproduct of circumstances,” he said.