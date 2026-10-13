Sensorise Launches Made-in-India Wega M1 GSM Module at IMC 2026, Advancing Trusted IoT Connectivity

Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Sensorise, a leading provider of M2M eSIM and IoT connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation GSM Module Wega M1 at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The module was Unveiled by Union Minister for Communications Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, who said he was pleased to note that India now has a Made-in-India module that serves as the bridge (SETU) between devices and telecom networks.

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(Left) Karn Nagpal - (Right) Jyotiraditya Scindia

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The launch supports India’s goals around Make in India, data sovereignty and the development of the domestic semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. Sensorise plans to take Wega M1 to market in Q1 2027, with select initial deployments planned with anchor customers.

Designed and manufactured in India, Wega M1 is intended to enable the India IoT/M2M ecosystem with secure, reliable and scalable IoT connectivity.

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This intervention by Sensorise was fuelled by the need to have an Indian module for India, in a market that is currently dominated by global players. With recent security incidents in the country related to modules, particularly around data sovereignty and cyber security, Sensorise believes an India-developed module is imperative for the Indian market. With DoT policies for SIM personalisation in India and network elements being domestically developed, an Indian module completes the compliance framework for connectivity.

The 4G module, based on the Qualcomm® 216 LTE IoT Modem, provides OEMs/OES/ODMs with an India-developed alternative to imported cellular modules. Its pin-compatible design approach simplifies migration and reduces hardware redesign. The module is designed for applications including smart meters, EVs, POS, asset tracking, logistics and industrial IoT.

“Qualcomm is committed to enabling reliable, power-efficient cellular connectivity for a wide range of IoT applications. We are pleased to support Sensorise as it brings an India-developed module to market and contributes to the continued growth of the IoT ecosystem in India,” said Manmeet Singh, Business Head, Automotive, Connectivity, Broadband & IoT, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

This launch is an important milestone in our vision to build trusted connectivity infrastructure for India. With the government’s impetus on data sovereignty and cyber security, the Wega M1 launch and proliferation will be an important compliant product for the Indian market. We are building a strong future roadmap for the product to cater to network enhancements and use cases in the market. While troubleshooting a customer problem, we had greater clarity on the need for such a product. Also, given our installed and growing base, we see bundled eSIM and 4G modules as a great opportunity area for Sensorise and the industry. The future of IoT/M2M will be plug-and-play Made-in-India components supporting the government’s vision of 1 billion IoT/M2M devices, said Karn Nagpal, President, Sensorise.

The module combines performance, security, regulatory readiness and long-term support, giving OEMs a trusted India-made connectivity solution.

Key Features

• Make in India: Designed and manufactured in India based on the Qualcomm 216 LTE IoT Modem

• Pin Compatible: Simplified OEM migration

• High-Performance LTE: Optimized connectivity and bandwidth

• Multi-Operator / Multi-IMSI: Network flexibility and resilience

• eSIM & RSP: GSMA-compliant remote provisioning

• 10–15 Year Lifecycle: Built for long-term IoT deployments

• QoSIM Integration: Connectivity monitoring and analytics

• Security & Compliance: Designed with applicable DoT, MTCTE/TTC, InfoSec and data-governance requirements in mind

About Sensorise

Sensorise Smart Solutions, a registered M2M Service Provider with DoT, enables secure, scalable and intelligent M2M eSIM and IoT connectivity across utilities, mobility, retail, logistics and industrial IoT.

Sensorise Communications Team | Sales@sensorise.net | www.sensorise.net

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