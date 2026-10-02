SentraForge AI Builds One of India’s Top 5 AI Facilities, Backed by GVPR

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 2: SentraForge AI, backed by GVPR Engineers Limited as its core equity backer and infrastructure anchor, is advancing plans for a 120 MW Sovereign AI Infrastructure project in Odisha, with the capacity to scale as AI compute requirements grow. The project is being developed to support high-density AI compute, enterprise workloads, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

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Backed by a proposed investment of ₹22,634 crore across the project, the development is being designed to address one of the most important requirements of the AI era: the availability of secure, scalable, and high-performance computing infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly demanding AI workloads.

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The project is being developed in Odisha, where a growing industrial infrastructure, reliable power availability, and an emerging technology ecosystem are helping create the foundation for large-scale AI infrastructure. This initiative aligns with SentraForge AI’s broader vision to build advanced AI infrastructure within India and support the country’s rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Unlike conventional data-centre infrastructure, AI-focused facilities require substantially greater computing density and specialised infrastructure. Large-scale AI workloads depend on high-performance computing systems, resilient power, advanced cooling, high-speed networking, secure data environments, and infrastructure capable of scaling as computing requirements increase.

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SentraForge AI’s proposed Sovereign AI Infrastructure is being developed around these requirements, with a focus on supporting government, enterprise, research and institutional applications. The objective is to provide organisations with access to advanced computing and cloud capabilities while enabling critical infrastructure and workloads to operate within an Indian-controlled environment.

The project forms part of SentraForge AI’s broader NeoClouds vision, which seeks to create a new infrastructure layer for AI-native computing. The approach combines high-density compute with cloud infrastructure and secure environments to enable organisations to build, deploy and scale AI applications without relying entirely on conventional cloud architectures.

The infrastructure is also being planned with scalability in mind. The 120 MW capacity is designed as part of a scalable infrastructure roadmap that can expand as demand for AI compute grows. This long-term approach is intended to support increasingly sophisticated workloads, from enterprise AI applications and large-scale analytics to research and institutional computing.

Karthik Krishnan, CEO & Co-Founder, SentraForge AI, said, “The AI race is increasingly becoming an infrastructure race. The models and applications being developed today will require a fundamentally different computing foundation to operate at scale. Our vision is to build sovereign AI infrastructure that combines high-density compute, secure cloud environments and the ability to scale, giving Indian organisations the infrastructure required to participate meaningfully in the AI economy.”

A critical component of the development is its focus on sovereignty. SentraForge AI is working towards a MeitY-compliant sovereign cloud enclave, designed to support workloads where data control, security, governance and jurisdiction are critical considerations. This is particularly relevant for government, regulated industries, enterprises and institutions handling sensitive workloads.

The project is being developed with GVPR Engineers Limited, which serves as a core equity backer and infrastructure anchor. GVPR Engineers Limited brings large-scale infrastructure and execution capabilities to SentraForge AI’s technology and AI infrastructure focus.

The infrastructure is being designed as an integrated environment rather than simply a facility for hosting servers. Power systems, cooling, networking, physical infrastructure, cybersecurity and cloud architecture will work together to support the demanding operational requirements of AI computing.

As India moves towards wider adoption of artificial intelligence across businesses, research institutions and public-sector applications, the infrastructure required to power these systems is becoming increasingly important. The availability of domestic, scalable and secure AI compute can play a significant role in enabling organisations to develop and deploy AI within the country.

SentraForge AI’s proposed 120 MW Sovereign AI Infrastructure, designed with scalability in mind, represents the beginning of a broader effort to build that foundation at scale, combining advanced computing with sovereign infrastructure and a long-term expansion roadmap. The project aims to contribute to the development of an AI infrastructure ecosystem capable of supporting India’s next generation of digital and technology-led growth.

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