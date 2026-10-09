SEO Expert Manish Kumar Introduces AEO and GEO Services for AI Search Visibility

New Delhi, October 2026: SEO expert and digital marketing strategist Manish Kumar has introduced Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) services to help businesses adapt to the changing way people search for information, products and services online.

With over 10 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing, Kumar has worked with businesses across India, the UK, the USA and other international markets. His latest offering focuses on helping businesses improve their visibility as AI-powered search becomes another way for customers to find and evaluate service providers.

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Today, a potential customer might ask ChatGPT to recommend an accountant, check Google's AI Overview for dental clinics nearby, or use Perplexity to compare software providers. Instead of browsing multiple websites, users can receive answers and recommendations directly from these platforms.

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For businesses, this creates a new challenge: maintaining visibility not only in traditional Google search results but also in AI-generated answers.

"Getting your website to rank on Google is still important, but businesses also need to understand how they appear in AI search," said Manish Kumar. "Someone looking for a service might now ask ChatGPT for recommendations rather than visit several websites. If your business isn't being mentioned, you could be missing opportunities without even realising it."

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Helping Businesses Become More Visible in AI Search

The newly introduced AEO and GEO services focus on making business information easier for search engines and AI platforms to find, understand and reference.

The services include AI search visibility audits, improvements to website content, technical SEO, structured data, answer-focused content development and strengthening a business's presence across relevant third-party websites.

Kumar believes these changes are relevant to businesses of all sizes, particularly those operating in competitive service industries.

"Take a dental clinic in Noida or an aesthetic clinic in London. Both depend on people finding and trusting their services. When someone asks an AI platform for recommendations, the question is whether that business is visible and accurately represented," he explained.

The services are aimed at businesses including healthcare providers, law firms, accountants, financial advisors, real estate companies, IT service providers and ecommerce brands.

Combining Traditional SEO With New Search Opportunities

Rather than replacing traditional SEO, Kumar's approach combines AEO and GEO with existing search optimisation practices.

This includes improving website performance, strengthening local search visibility, creating useful content and helping businesses turn relevant visitors into genuine customer enquiries.

"AI search is still evolving, and no one can guarantee that a particular business will appear in every AI-generated answer," Kumar said. "Our focus is on improving the quality, accessibility and credibility of business information while continuing to build strong SEO foundations."

He also emphasised that businesses should measure success through meaningful outcomes rather than focusing only on rankings or AI mentions.

"Traffic and visibility are important, but they should eventually contribute to business growth. More visitors don't necessarily mean more customers. The real objective is to attract the right audience and turn that interest into enquiries."

With the introduction of AEO and GEO services, Kumar aims to support businesses looking to understand their current AI search presence, identify gaps and prepare for further changes in online search behaviour.

About Manish Kumar

Manish Kumar is a Noida-based SEO expert and digital marketing strategist with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in SEO consultancy, local SEO, technical SEO, AI search optimisation (AEO and GEO), paid advertising and website optimisation. He offers services across Delhi NCR and other parts of India, while also working with international clients, including businesses in the UK and USA. He has worked with hundreds of businesses across different industries, helping them improve search visibility and generate relevant customer enquiries.

Media Contact:

Manish Kumar

Email: hello@manishseo.co.in

Website: https://manishseo.co.in/

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