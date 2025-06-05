Seoul Releases Global Tourism Campaign Featuring Star Chef Edward Lee

• Seoul Tourism Organization to globally launch promotional videos featuring star Chef Edward Lee, beginning June 5.

• First video, "Seoul Table for One," premieres June 5, followed by "Solo in Seoul" on June 11.

• Campaign was co-produced in partnership with NBCUniversal, to air internationally on NBCUniversal platforms across North A merica, Europe, and Asia.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Tourism Organization is set to release a global promotional campaign featuring renowned star Chef and Seoul Honorary Ambassador, Edward Lee. The first video, "Seoul Table for One," will premiere on June 5th on Seoul's official tourism YouTube channel, VisitSeoul TV (https://www.youtube.com/VisitSeoulTV).

Chef Edward Lee gained international acclaim through appearances on the Emmy, James Beard, and Critics' Choice Award-winning series, Bravo's "Top Chef" and recently starred in Netflix's hit culinary series "Culinary Class Wars," solidifying his reputation as a global culinary celebrity.

"Seoul Table for One" highlights Lee's gastronomic journey through Seoul's diverse food scene. From beloved local eateries that have captured Korean hearts for generations to the bustling food stalls at Noryangjin Fish Market and Gwangjang Market, elegant fine-dining restaurants, and vibrant street food carts, Edward Lee introduces the authentic flavors of Seoul to a worldwide audience.

The second installment, "Solo in Seoul," scheduled for release on June 11th, features Edward Lee exploring the city independently, showcasing unique experiences and solo-friendly travel routes. Highlights include riding the tram past Changgyeonggung Palace, hiking Bugaksan Mountain, wandering through Insadong's charming alleyways, taking the Seoul Sky Bridge tour, and enjoying breathtaking views aboard SEOULDAL, a tethered helium balloon attraction at Yeouido park.

The promotional campaign is a collaborative effort between the Seoul Tourism Organization and NBCUniversal. The videos will be distributed through various social media platforms and aired on NBCUniversal platforms, significantly enhancing global reach across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Through global celebrity chef Edward Lee, we aim to promote Seoul's charm to international travelers, thereby boosting global tourism demand," said an official from the Seoul Tourism Organization.

