Home / Business / SEPC Limited Q1 FY26 Net Profit Skyrockets 105 Percent YoY to INR 17 Cr

SEPC Limited Q1 FY26 Net Profit Skyrockets 105 Percent YoY to INR 17 Cr

ANI
Updated At : 03:30 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors, has announced its unaudited financials for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 203.8 Cr, YoY growth of 14.4%

* EBITDA of ₹ 29.8 Cr, YoY growth of 11.9%

* EBITDA Margin of 14.6%, YoY change of -32 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 16.5 Cr, YoY growth of 104.8%

* Net Profit Margin of 8.1%, YoY growth of 359 BPS

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.11, YoY growth of 83.3%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of SEPC Limited, said: "The quarter marked a period of steady progress with meaningful steps taken to strengthen our position in core and emerging sectors. The successful rights issue has enhanced our financial flexibility, enabling us to pursue growth opportunities with greater confidence. Recent contract wins in power plant operations, international infrastructure, and large-scale solar EPC highlight the breadth of our capabilities and our ability to deliver diverse, high-value projects. These developments reinforce client trust in our execution strength across geographies.

Looking ahead, our priorities remain disciplined project execution, expansion into high-potential sectors, and leveraging technical expertise to capture new opportunities. With a healthy order pipeline and supportive industry trends, we are well placed to drive sustainable business growth in the quarters ahead."

