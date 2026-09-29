Sepoy & Co. Brings Himalayan Provenance to India’s Premium Sparkling Mineral Water Category

Rs Naturally filtered through Himalayan alluvial rock for nearly 20 years, the new sparkling mineral water brings a distinctly Indian expression to a category long dominated by imported names

New Delhi, India: Sepoy & Co., the Indian premium botanical mixer brand founded by Angad Soni, is expanding beyond the bar with the launch of Sepoy & Co. Sparkling Mineral Water, a premium expression of sparkling water rooted in natural provenance, craftsmanship and the belief that water deserves the same consideration as any other drink on the table. Sourced from the Himalayas, the water has spent nearly 20 years naturally filtering through Himalayan alluvial rock, developing its mineral character and clean, rounded taste over time.

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Unlike sparkling water carbonated from a purified base, Sepoy & Co.’s sparkling mineral water retains its naturally occurring mineral profile, with nothing added and nothing stripped away and replaced. The launch reflects a broader shift in India’s drinking culture, where consumers are increasingly interested in provenance, ingredients and process, moving from simply asking what is available to asking what makes a product genuinely good. Sepoy & Co. sees an opportunity to establish sparkling mineral water as a category in its own right, rather than an imported restaurant indulgence or merely a mixer.

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“We wanted to stop treating water as an afterthought. It is the most consumed beverage in the world, yet rarely given the same consideration as anything else on the table. For us, premium is not a word on the label, the sourcing, taste and process have to justify themselves,” says Angad Soni, Founder, Sepoy & Co.

The new offering extends the philosophy that has defined Sepoy & Co. since its inception: bringing greater intention to non-alcoholic drinking. The brand’s distinctly Indian identity is reflected even in its name, derived from sipahi, or soldier, while its visual language draws inspiration from the historic medicine bottles associated with the origins of tonic water in India.

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Designed to move seamlessly from the bar to the table, Sepoy & Co. Sparkling Mineral Water can be enjoyed on its own, alongside a meal, as a palate cleanser or as part of a delicate, low-ABV serve. With premium hydration becoming increasingly connected to wellness, dining and everyday rituals, the launch

makes a case for water as something to be explored rather than overlooked, bringing Himalayan provenance, Indian identity and considered craftsmanship to a category ready for a new perspective.

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