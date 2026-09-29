DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sepoy &amp; Co. Brings Himalayan Provenance to India’s Premium Sparkling Mineral Water Category

Sepoy & Co. Brings Himalayan Provenance to India’s Premium Sparkling Mineral Water Category

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 09:41 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rs Naturally filtered through Himalayan alluvial rock for nearly 20 years, the new sparkling mineral water brings a distinctly Indian expression to a category long dominated by imported names

New Delhi, India: Sepoy & Co., the Indian premium botanical mixer brand founded by Angad Soni, is expanding beyond the bar with the launch of Sepoy & Co. Sparkling Mineral Water, a premium expression of sparkling water rooted in natural provenance, craftsmanship and the belief that water deserves the same consideration as any other drink on the table. Sourced from the Himalayas, the water has spent nearly 20 years naturally filtering through Himalayan alluvial rock, developing its mineral character and clean, rounded taste over time.

Advertisement

Unlike sparkling water carbonated from a purified base, Sepoy & Co.’s sparkling mineral water retains its naturally occurring mineral profile, with nothing added and nothing stripped away and replaced. The launch reflects a broader shift in India’s drinking culture, where consumers are increasingly interested in provenance, ingredients and process, moving from simply asking what is available to asking what makes a product genuinely good. Sepoy & Co. sees an opportunity to establish sparkling mineral water as a category in its own right, rather than an imported restaurant indulgence or merely a mixer.

Advertisement

“We wanted to stop treating water as an afterthought. It is the most consumed beverage in the world, yet rarely given the same consideration as anything else on the table. For us, premium is not a word on the label, the sourcing, taste and process have to justify themselves,” says Angad Soni, Founder, Sepoy & Co.

The new offering extends the philosophy that has defined Sepoy & Co. since its inception: bringing greater intention to non-alcoholic drinking. The brand’s distinctly Indian identity is reflected even in its name, derived from sipahi, or soldier, while its visual language draws inspiration from the historic medicine bottles associated with the origins of tonic water in India.

Advertisement

Designed to move seamlessly from the bar to the table, Sepoy & Co. Sparkling Mineral Water can be enjoyed on its own, alongside a meal, as a palate cleanser or as part of a delicate, low-ABV serve. With premium hydration becoming increasingly connected to wellness, dining and everyday rituals, the launch

makes a case for water as something to be explored rather than overlooked, bringing Himalayan provenance, Indian identity and considered craftsmanship to a category ready for a new perspective.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts