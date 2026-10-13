Sept 2026 provident fund contributions: Deadline extended, employers can file returns till Oct 31

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file electronic challan-cum-returns (ECR) and remit statutory provident fund contributions for September 2026 to October 31, providing relief to establishments facing difficulties following the revision of the wage ceiling limit.

In a notice, the EPFO said the deadline had been extended from October 15 to October 31 in view of representations from employers and other stakeholders regarding technical, operational and administrative challenges arising from the revised wage ceiling, which came into effect on September 17.

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“The revision required establishments to make corresponding changes to their payroll systems, pay bills, employee-wise contribution calculations and statutory compliance records, making it difficult for some employers to complete the filing and payment process within the original deadline,” an official of the labour ministry said.

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The EPFO said the extension was intended to provide establishments reasonable time to complete the necessary payroll revisions and resolve technical and operational difficulties while ensuring compliance with statutory requirements under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the schemes framed under it.

Accordingly, establishments will be permitted to file the ECR and remit the corresponding statutory contributions for the September 2026 wage month on or before October 31, subject to compliance with the applicable provisions.

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However, the organisation clarified that the extension was limited exclusively to the filing of ECR and remittance of statutory contributions for September 2026.

“It would not constitute a general extension of statutory deadlines for any other wage month or waive any other obligation under the Act or the relevant schemes,” the ministry said.

The EPFO has also advised its field offices to inform establishments under their respective jurisdictions about the extension and facilitate compliance.