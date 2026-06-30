New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor lauded JSW Steel's USD 500 million investment in the US, saying that it is strengthening US manufacturing, supporting economic growth, and creating jobs across the country.

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Sharing a post by Parth Jindal, who is Managing Director of Jindal Cements and Jindal Paints, Gor said, "This is exactly what a strong U.S.-India trade partnership looks like!"

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In a post on X, Jindal praised the US team of JSW Steel for commissioning what he claimed was the largest vacuum tank degasser and the most modern slab caster.

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"Very proud of the team @jswsteel USA for commissioning the largest Vacuum Tank Degasser and the most modern slab caster capable of making 12 inch slabs in North America," Jindal said.

He further noted that the project, which has been built over three years with an investment of around USD 165 million, will enable JSW USA to eliminate slab imports from Brazil and other countries.

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"JSW USA will now no longer need to purchase any slabs from Brazil or any other country and will be able to serve the requirements of our customers in North America both in Mingo Junction and Baytown through 100% domestically melted and manufactured steel," he said.

The company will now be able to serve customers in North America from its Mingo Junction and Baytown facilities using 100 per cent domestically melted and manufactured steel.

Jindal noted that the Mingo Junction steel mill, which was a shuttered facility, was revived by JSW in 2019 and has now become one of the most modern slab-making plants in North America.

He further said that JSW's plate and pipe mill in Baytown, Texas, is undergoing a major modernisation worth USD 110 million and is expected to be commissioned by October 1, 2026.

"...our plate and pipe mill in Baytown Texas too is undergoing major modernisation worth $110Mn and will be commissioned by 1st October 2026," he said.

He added that total investments in both facilities exceed USD 500 million while mentioning "JSW is now one of the largest Indian investors in the US." (ANI)

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