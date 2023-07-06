Services growth at 3-month low in June

New Delhi, July 5
India’s services sector growth eased to a three-month low in June but service providers continued to signal positive demand trends, which resulted in a stronger increase in new business volumes and further job creation, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 61.2 in May to 58.5 in June. Despite falling from May, the latest figure was consistent with a sharp pace of growth. For the 23rd straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold.
