Services sector grows at 13-year high in April

New Delhi, May 3
Services sector growth accelerated in April, as strong demand resulted in the fastest increase in new business and output in 13 years, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 57.8 in March to 62, signalling the fastest expansion in output since mid 2010.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty
Asks Centre to take call on Beant assassin’s mercy plea
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...