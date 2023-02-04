Services sector growth eases slightly in January

New Delhi, February 3
The Indian services sector growth rate moderated in January as output and sales rose at softer rates, while subdued level of confidence among service providers towards future outlook appeared to have stymied job creation, a monthly survey said on Friday.
The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 58.5 in December to 57.2 in January. For the 18th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold. In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion.
