Services sector growth hits 6-month high in Dec

New Delhi, January 4
The services sector growth touched a six-month high in December with the S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rising to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in the previous month.
“December saw a welcome expansion in Indian services activity, underscoring the resilience of demand as 2022 came to an end. As we head into 2023, companies signalled strong optimism towards the outlook for output. Around 31% of panelists forecast growth while only 2% anticipate a contraction,” said S&P.
The S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index — which measures combined services and manufacturing output — rose to 59.4 in December from 56.7 in November. The S&P PMI data on manufacturing released on Monday showed an increase to 57.8 in December from 55.7 in November.
Index above 50 for 17th month in row
- S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 56.4 in November to 58.5 in December, highlighting the strongest rate of expansion since mid-2022
- For the 17th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold
