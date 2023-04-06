Services sector growth slows on softer rise in new biz orders

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

India’s services sector growth moderated in March, as new business orders increased at a softer rate, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased from 59.4 in February to 57.8 in March, indicating a slower rate of expansion.

Activity index eases from 59.4 to 57.8 The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased from 59.4 in February to 57.8 in March, indicating a slower rate of expansion

For the 20th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold

In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction

For the 20th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold. In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

“India’s service sector built on to the momentum gained in February with further increases in new business intakes and output at the end of the 2022/23 fiscal quarter. However, manufacturing has retaken the mantle as the main driver of growth,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Similar to output, new business inflows increased at a softer but still sharp rate in March.

On the jobs front, the survey panelists commonly cited adequate capacities for current requirements, a factor that curbed job creation.

“Despite rising for the 10th month in a row, services employment grew only fractionally in March. Close to 98% of survey participants left payroll numbers unchanged amid sufficient staff levels for current requirements,” the survey said.