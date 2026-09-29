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Home / Business / Servotech Marks the Beginning of a New Era at ‘Navaarambh 2026’, Celebrates Channel Partnership and Unveils Next-Generation Solar Inverters

Servotech Marks the Beginning of a New Era at ‘Navaarambh 2026’, Celebrates Channel Partnership and Unveils Next-Generation Solar Inverters

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), India’s leading manufacturer of solar and renewable energy solutions, hosted ‘Navaarambh 2026’, a special channel partner meet and product launch event bringing together its channel partner network from across India to celebrate partnerships, recognise contributions and unveil the company’s latest innovations. Signifying a new era, Navaarambh reflected Servotech’s continued journey towards innovation, growth, and a cleaner energy future.

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The event witnessed the presence of Servotech’s Global Brand Ambassador Sonu Sood, alongside Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech, and Sarika Bhatia, Director, Sales, Servotech, over 300 Channel Partners of Servotech, and other Key Management Personnel. A key highlight of the evening was the announcement of an exclusive privilege program for Servotech’s channel partners. Sonu Sood, Raman Bhatia and Sarika Bhatia presented certificates to the channel partners who became members of the privilege program on the announcement day itself, celebrating the partnerships that continue to drive Servotech’s growth.

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As part of Navaarambh 2026, Servotech unveiled three new products: Sparkle Pro IP54 Hybrid Inverter, Sparkle Elite IP65 Hybrid Inverter and Advanced Micro Grid Inverter. Designed as a new generation of advanced solar inverter solutions, these products reflect Servotech’s focus on smarter energy management, enhanced performance, and evolving customer requirements. The newly introduced products are also set to be exported to SAARC countries and the Middle East, marking a step forward in Servotech’s international expansion. These innovations further strengthen the company’s commitment to advancing cleaner, more technology-driven energy solutions.

Sonu Sood brought added energy to the celebration, engaging with the Servotech team and its channel partners. With channel partners joining from different parts of India, Navaarambh became a platform for meaningful interactions, recognition, and a shared vision for the road ahead.

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The event marked more than a product launch; it celebrated the ecosystem behind Servotech’s growth and opened a new chapter of innovation and collaboration.

Speaking of Navaarambh, Raman Bhatia, Founder & Managing Director, Servotech, said, “Navaarambh represents a new era for Servotech, but also a renewed commitment to the partners who have been integral to our journey. With our new-generation inverter solutions, we are taking another step towards delivering smarter, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions while growing together with our channel partner ecosystem.”

Speaking of his experience at Navaarambh, Sonu Sood, Global Brand Ambassador of Servotech, said, “It was wonderful to be part of Navaarambh and witness the energy of the Servotech team and its channel partners. The spirit of innovation, collaboration, and growth was truly visible throughout the event, and I wish Servotech and its partners continued success as they build towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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