Sesame Workshop India and Abbott Expand Healthy Habits Program with 'Sehatmand Aadatein' on Chalo! Sesame Street App

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New Delhi [India], April 22: Sesame Workshop India, with support from global healthcare company Abbott, today announced the launch of 'Sehatmand Aadatein on the Chalo! Sesame Street app. Developed as part of the Healthy Habits program, the new offering brings engaging, play-based nutrition learning into a digital format, helping children and families build healthy routines early and take small steps toward lifelong well-being.

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Earlier this year, Sesame Workshop India, with funding from Abbott, launched the Healthy Habits program in India, with a focus on helping children and families build routines around nutrition, physical activity, and daily habits from an early age. Introduced through on-ground engagement with Anganwadi centres and supported by culturally relevant, Hindi-language resources, the initiative emphasized sustained, long-term behaviour change by making health concepts simple, relatable, and easy to practice in everyday life. Building on this foundation, the introduction of 'Sehatmand Aadatein on the Chalo! Sesame Street app extends these learnings into children's everyday digital environments, making them more accessible, interactive, and easier to practice at home.

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Sehatmand Aadatein offers over 40 minutes of engaging, play-based content, along with 55 interactive assessments that encourage children to actively participate and learn. Through storytelling, music, and familiar Sesame Street characters, the content introduces young children to balanced diets, healthy food choices, and everyday habits that support their growth and development. Designed as a gamified, assessment-led experience, the modules encourage children to actively engage with the content and reinforce learning through play.

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The launch builds on the growing reach of the Chalo! Sesame Street app, which has recorded approximately 158,000 installs since its inception. The app is a pedagogically informed, gamified at-home learning solution that supports foundational literacy, numeracy, social-emotional learning, and life skills for children aged 4-7 years. The app aligns with India's foundational learning priorities under NIPUN Bharat Mission, supporting early literacy, numeracy, and life skills through engaging, child-friendly content. By combining entertainment with engagement, the platform encourages children not just to watch, but to participate, helping reinforce behaviours that support both physical health and emotional well-being as part of holistic early childhood development.

Grounded in child development research and shaped by input from parents and caregivers, Sesame Workshop India encourages mindful media habits such as pausing to consider whether a moment with media supports learning, well-being, and family connection. The app incorporates features such as a screen usage timer to encourage breaks. This conscious design approach ensures that digital learning remains balanced, intentional, and supportive of healthy routines both on and off the screen.

Built as a YouTube wraparound learning platform, the app leverages Sesame Workshop India's strong digital content ecosystem to extend the value of its widely consumed video content into structured, goal-oriented learning journeys. Combining familiar Sesame Street videos with interactive, gamified assessments, the platform transforms passive viewing into active learning. Its distribution model integrates both direct-to-home access for families and institution-led engagement through teachers and Anganwadi workers, supported by features such as WhatsApp-based sharing and progress tracking dashboards. This blended approach reflects Sesame Workshop India's strength in delivering impact at scale, bridging mass media reach with deeper, measurable learning outcomes. Integrating nutrition education into the platform, Sesame Workshop India continues to strengthen its approach to holistic early childhood development through a combination of on-ground interventions and digital learning solutions.

By bringing the Healthy Habits program onto the app, Sesame Workshop India and Abbott aim to deepen engagement with children and caregivers beyond classrooms and community settings. The platform enables families to access trusted, easy-to-understand content and reinforces positive behaviours through repeatable, engaging experiences, supporting children in building healthy habits as part of their daily lives.

Sonali Khan, Managing Trustee, Sesame Workshop India Trust said, "Today, many children are eating more packaged and sugary foods and spending more time in front of the screen. With Sehatmand Aadatein, we are trying to address these challenges by making it easier for children and caregivers to learn and practice healthy habits like good nutrition, regular physical activity, and proper sleep in a fun and engaging way. Through stories and interactive content, we help families not only understand these behaviours but also make them a natural part of their everyday routines."

Sesame Workshop India works to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder by combining play-based learning with mass media, digital platforms, and community outreach. Through initiatives like Healthy Habits, the organization continues to support children and families in building skills and behaviours that contribute to lifelong physical and emotional well-being.

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