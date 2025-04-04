SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) NOIDA is now accepting applications for its esteemed Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours/ Honours with Research programme for the academic year 2025. Aspiring students must appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025, the gateway to one of the country's most sought-after business education programmes.

SCMS NOIDA has consistently been at the forefront of management education, nurturing well-rounded professionals equipped to excel in the ever-evolving global business environment. The institution's approach is anchored in six key pillars, ensuring a transformative learning experience that prepares students for leadership roles in a dynamic world.

SET 2025: Key Dates to Remember

Candidates aiming to secure admission to SCMS NOIDA's BBA programme must adhere to the following important dates:

* Application Deadline for SET 2025: 12 April 2025 (Saturday)

* Admit Card Release:

* For Test 01: 25 April 2025 (Friday)

* For Test 02: 30 April 2025 (Wednesday)

Prospective students must register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) by April 12, 2025. Candidates can complete their institution payment by May 23 2025, to secure their admission.

SCMS NOIDA's Six Pillars of Excellence

SCMS NOIDA's mission is rooted in its six key pillars, designed to offer students a holistic and future-ready learning experience:

* Holistic Development: Education at SCMS NOIDA extends beyond academics, encompassing cultural, sporting, and leadership activities to foster well-rounded professionals.

* Corporate Exposure: Industry immersion through internships, live projects, and guest lectures ensures students gain real-world insights into business functions.

* Social Consciousness: Community engagement initiatives and social responsibility projects instil a commitment to responsible leadership.

* Global Exposure: Opportunities to participate in international exchange programmes, global summer schools, and cross-border collaborations equip students with a global outlook.

* Experiential Learning: Learning is hands-on, with case studies, simulations, and industry-driven projects ensuring application-based Learning.

* Mental and Emotional Well-being: A supportive ecosystem fosters personal and professional growth, focusing on mental resilience and emotional intelligence.

Shape Your Future with SCMS NOIDA

With a legacy of academic excellence and a commitment to innovation, SCMS NOIDA is the ideal choice for students aspiring to build successful careers in business and management. The institution offers a vibrant learning environment where students are encouraged to think critically, innovate, and lead with confidence.

The 4-year BBA (Hons./Hons. With Research) programme is meticulously designed to meet contemporary business demands. The curriculum is dynamic, regularly updated to incorporate emerging industry trends, and offers specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, International Business and Business Analytics.

"At SCMS NOIDA, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of business leaders by providing a dynamic and industry-relevant education. The BBA programme is designed to equip students with 21st-century skills - critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity & team building required to excel in an ever-evolving business landscape." shared Dr Nidhi Phutela, Director of SCMS NOIDA.

About SCMS NOIDA

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), NOIDA, is a premier management institute under the esteemed Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Known for its academic rigour, industry interface, and global exposure, SCMS NOIDA is dedicated to shaping competent, ethical, and forward-thinking business leaders.

To know more, visit www.scmsnoida.ac.in

