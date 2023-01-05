Setback for Google: NCLAT refuses stay on CCI penalty

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday declined Google an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapping a Rs 1,337-crore penalty and asked it to deposit 10% of the amount.

Google is contesting the CCI’s order that charged it with “abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices”. On October 20 last year, the CCI also asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall apps and let them select a search engine of their choice with effect from January 19.

The NCLAT issued notices to CCI and directed to list the matter on February 13 for hearing over the interim stay on the regulator's order during the pendency of the matter before it.

Google had challenged the CCI order on grounds that it affects consumer safety and experience on Android and could raise smartphone prices.

Asked to deposit 10% of amount

On October 20 last year, the Competition Commission slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices

In the October ruling, the CCI had also ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair

This was challenged by Google before NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the regulator

