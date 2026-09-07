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Home / Business / Sethani Creation Expands Its Presence in India’s Men’s Ethnic Fabric Market

Sethani Creation Expands Its Presence in India’s Men’s Ethnic Fabric Market

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: Surat has long been recognised as one of India’s major textile centres, with a large ecosystem of manufacturers, wholesalers, traders and suppliers serving both domestic and international markets. Within this ecosystem, Sethani Creation operates in the men’s ethnic fabric segment, supplying fabrics used for traditional and contemporary Indian menswear.

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Established in 2007, Sethani Creation is based at Padmavati Textile Market (PTM) on Ring Road in Surat. The company deals in a range of fabrics used for garments such as kurtas, sherwanis, Indo-Western outfits, Jodhpuri suits and Modi Kotis.

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Product Range

The company’s product categories include:

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- Men’s Kurta Fabrics

- Sherwani Fabrics

- Indo-Western Fabrics

- Modi Koti Fabrics

- Jodhpuri Fabrics

- Embroidery Fabrics

- Jacquard Fabrics

These fabrics are supplied primarily to businesses involved in ethnic apparel manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution.

Presence in Surat’s Textile Market

Surat’s textile industry has developed a broad supply network covering fabric manufacturing, processing, trading and distribution. Markets such as Ring Road and Sahara Darwaja form an important part of the city’s textile trading infrastructure.

Sethani Creation operates from this commercial environment and focuses specifically on fabrics for men’s ethnic and occasion wear.

Company Background

Sethani Creation was founded in 2007 by Mohit Churiwal & Deepak Churiwal. Over the years, the company has developed its product portfolio around fabrics used in traditional and modern Indian menswear.

Its range covers fabrics for different garment styles, allowing apparel manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers to source multiple categories from the same business.

Marketing and Digital Presence

The marketing of Sethani Creation is handled by Maxtern Media (maxternmedia.com), a marketing agency based in Surat, Gujarat. Maxtern Media works on the company’s marketing and digital presence, supporting its communication and visibility across online channels.

Contact Information

Sethani Creation

Address: 528 to 535, Padmavati Textile Market (PTM), Ring Road, Sahara Darwaja, Surat, Gujarat – 395002, India

Website: www.sethanicreation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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