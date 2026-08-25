Setu 2026: An Evening of Purposeful Giving in Kolkata

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 25: In a powerful demonstration of collaborative philanthropy and community commitment, more than 200 philanthropists, corporate and CSR leaders, and civil society representatives converged at a premier city hotel on Friday for Setu 2026 - An Evening of Purposeful Giving. Organised by the Kolkata chapter of Social Venture Partners India (SVP India), the landmark event successfully underlined a broader, fundamental shift in the philanthropic landscape: moving resolutely away from traditional, transactional check-writing toward building deep, sustained, multi-year partnerships with frontline organizations working on the ground.

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The high-profile evening was graced by Rohini Nilekani, chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, who participated as the guest of honour. Delivering a compelling address, Rohini Nilekani emphasised that creating genuine, systemic societal transformation requires immense patience and long-term commitment.

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"Real social change takes time. We need patient and risk capital to back emerging areas where conventional funding may be limited. We must also foster greater diversity in philanthropic approaches, ensuring different ideas and local solutions are given the time and space to grow."

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-- Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies

Setu 2026 specifically shifted its spotlight onto four exceptional Kolkata-based nonprofit organizations whose tireless grassroots interventions span critical development sectors, including education, disability inclusion, healthcare, rehabilitation, community development, and sustainable livelihoods. The evening translated high-minded vision into concrete action as attendees collectively pledged approximately ₹13 crore toward supporting organizations working across diverse areas of social development.

Catalysing Grassroots Impact and Meaningful Partnerships

Raj Chhajer, chairperson of the SVP Kolkata chapter, elaborated on the core vision driving the annual initiative, noting that Setu was explicitly conceived to elevate grassroots organizations into broader public consciousness while forging high-impact collaborative opportunities.

"Setu is about putting Kolkata's grassroots changemakers in the spotlight, helping their work reach a wider audience and creating opportunities for meaningful partnerships."

-- Raj Chhajer, Chairperson, SVP Kolkata Chapter

Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and a steadfast SVP India Mentor-partner since 2018, addressing to the audience, said: "Nothing gives us greater happiness than the happiness of giving." Referring to what Swami Vivekananda taught the society, Shri Chamaria stated that "the giver is actually more blessed than the receiver - the recipient obliges the donor by accepting the gift."

Championing Four Pioneering Kolkata Nonprofits

Operating on a distinctive engaged philanthropy model, SVP India leverages both financial capital and the professional skills, time, and mentorship of its partners. The organization collaborates closely with handpicked NGOs over multiple successive years, placing rigorous emphasis on strengthening internal institutional capacity, robust governance, and wide-ranging community reach. The four vanguard organizations showcased at Setu 2026 exemplify the diverse tapestry of grassroots intervention in the region:

- Ek Tara: Dedicated to empowering disadvantaged children--with a pronounced focus on young girls--through holistic education, essential life skills training, and dynamic community-based learning initiatives.

- VAANI Deaf Children's Foundation: Pioneering comprehensive support for deaf and hearing-impaired children and their families, specializing in early identification, specialized education, effective communication support, and social inclusion.

- Udayan Kolkata: Providing holistic sanctuary and empowerment to children and young adults hailing from leprosy-affected families through secure residential care, formal education, and specialized vocational training.

- Young Men's Welfare Society (YMWS): Actively serving vulnerable children, women, and marginalized communities across South Bengal, prominently spearheaded through its flagship Khelaghar programme dedicated to early and primary education.

As Setu 2026 concludes, it leaves behind a reinvigorated philanthropic ecosystem in Kolkata--one poised to champion patient capital, elevate local grassroots heroes, and build enduring bridges between resource providers and frontline changemakers.

About Social Venture Partners (SVP) India -- Kolkata Chapter

Social Venture Partners (SVP) India is a pioneering philanthropic network that adopts an engaged philanthropy model. By combining financial contributions with professional expertise, mentorship, and strategic networks, SVP India empowers grassroots nonprofits to scale their impact, build robust organizational governance, and foster sustainable societal transformation.

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