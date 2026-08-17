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Home / Business / Seven Decades of Making What Endures 70 Saal Ka Bharosa, Lifetime Guarantee Ka Wada

Seven Decades of Making What Endures 70 Saal Ka Bharosa, Lifetime Guarantee Ka Wada

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 17: For 70 years, Duroply has belonged to the latter. Since 1957, the brand has been part of the changing vocabulary of Indian architecture and interiors--quietly underpinning homes, institutions, workplaces and spaces designed to last. Its story is not simply one of plywood, but of an enduring belief that what is built well should have the strength to outlive the moment.

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That belief finds perhaps its boldest expression in a promise that has defined the brand for the past decade: Lifetime Guarantee, backed by a 3X Money Back commitment.

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In a category where warranties are typically measured in years, Duroply chose to measure confidence differently. The Lifetime Guarantee is more than an assurance of product performance; it is a declaration of faith in the quality of what goes into every sheet. And the 3X Money Back offer takes that philosophy further--transforming a promise on paper into a tangible commitment that gives customers an extraordinary level of assurance.

For ten years, this proposition has stood as one of the brand's most distinctive expressions of confidence. It reflects an uncompromising approach to manufacturing, materials and performance--and a belief that when a brand asks its customers to invest in quality, it must be willing to stand behind that quality for the long term.

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Over seven decades, Duroply has evolved alongside a rapidly transforming India. What began with a commitment to quality and dependable manufacturing has grown into a portfolio of high-performance wood solutions, shaped by technology, rigorous standards and an instinct for what modern spaces demand.

The brand's history is marked by a willingness to move the category forward. From introducing India's first 10-foot range of plywood, boards and doors to developing solutions for residential, commercial, institutional and OEM applications, Duroply has consistently sought to raise the standard of what plywood can deliver.

Yet the real measure of a 70-year legacy lies beyond products. It lives in the relationships built over generations--with more than 2,000 channel partners across India and with the architects, designers, dealers and professionals who have come to associate the name with consistency, service and trust.

There is also a contemporary responsibility behind that legacy. Duroply sources timber from legally compliant and sustainably managed forests, while its products conform to low-formaldehyde E0 and E1 emission standards.

In an industry where trends can be fleeting, endurance remains the ultimate luxury.

Seventy years later, Duroply continues to build on a simple but powerful idea: make something worthy of trust, and have the confidence to stand behind it.

70 years of trust. A Lifetime Guarantee. And a 3X Money Back promise that has stood for a decade.

Because excellence is not merely about making something that lasts.

It is about having the conviction to guarantee that it will.

To know more about Duroply and its range of products, visit:

www.duroply.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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