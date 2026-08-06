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Secunderabad [India], August 6: Seven Greens Solar Systems Private Limited, a renewable energy solutions provider, has announced the inauguration and expansion of its rooftop solar projects across the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR). Executed under the CAPEX model through competitive bidding, the landmark project's scope has expanded from an initial value of ₹12.5 crore to ₹15 crore following performance-backed scale-ups.

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The first phase of the deployment was inaugurated by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Secunderabad. Initially encompassing 2 MW of rooftop solar capacity across 35 locations--including 400 kW of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) systems--the project was awarded an additional 400 kW extension. Furthermore, Seven Greens has been awarded a new 1 MW project across 13 additional railway locations, bringing the total capacity under the division to over 3.5 MW across 48+ sites.

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A standout highlight of the deployment includes Seven Greens' solar installation at the Hi-Tech City Railway Station, one of India's 75 flagship Amrit Bharat Railway Stations, which was featured on the official social media handle of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Akshay Borkar, Managing Director, Seven Greens Solar Systems Private Limited:

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"Partnering with South Central Railway on this mission is a matter of immense pride for Team Seven Greens. Our focus is on engineering high-impact, reliable solar infrastructure that seamlessly integrates into critical public transport systems without disrupting operations. The recognition of our Hi-Tech City Amrit Bharat Station installation by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, alongside the repeat orders from South Central Railway, is a validation of our technical precision and execution capabilities as we support India's shift toward net-zero rail transit."

Key Technical Highlights & Installations

- Non-Penetrative Sheet Fixing: Specialized engineering allows solar panel fixing without drilling metal roof sheets, protecting structural integrity across Cover Over Platforms (COP) and railway sheds.

- Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Deployed key BIPV installations, including a 100 kWp system at Kazipet station.

- Major Infrastructure Sites: High-capacity installations include Cherlapalli Shed (1000 kWp), Ramagundam Shed (200 kWp), Mancherial Car Park Canopy (100 kWp), Khammam (100 kWp), Bidar (100 kWp), Bellampalli (65 kWp), Lingampalli (55 kWp), and Parli (55 kWp), alongside regional stations such as Lingampet Jagtial, Armoor, Zahirabad, Morthad, and Mettapalli.

About Seven Greens Solar Systems Private Limited

Seven Greens Solar Systems Private Limited is a renewable energy solutions company specializing in large-scale EPC solar installations, rooftop solar systems, Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), and sustainable engineering for institutional, industrial, and commercial infrastructure across India.

For more details, visit https://7greens.in/

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