Seven infrastructure projects reviewed at 98th Network Planning Group meet

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The 98th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) has evaluated seven major infrastructure projects spanning railways, roads, logistics and textiles, with a focus on improving connectivity, boosting freight efficiency and supporting regional economies.

As per a release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the review was conducted to ensure compliance with the PM GatiShakti principles.

The projects include one road and highway project by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), one Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), three rail line expansions, and two textile parks under the PM MITRA Scheme. The initiatives are aimed at reducing travel time, enhancing last-mile connectivity to economic and social hubs, and delivering socio-economic benefits to the surrounding regions.

Among the railway proposals, the Ministry of Railways has sought to build third and fourth lines between Bakhtiyarpur and Fatuha in Bihar, stretching over 24.156 km in Patna district. This section is part of a larger 390 km multi-tracking effort to ease congestion and improve freight movement, benefiting industries such as cement, power, automotive and textiles, as well as agriculture and tourism.

In Tamil Nadu, the Ministry has proposed a fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu over 30.021 km to handle rising passenger and freight traffic. The project is expected to cut logistics costs and support sectors like cement, steel and agriculture.

Another proposed fourth line, between Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh and Gondia in Maharashtra, spans 84.10 km and is designed to streamline bulk freight movement in the "Energy Corridor" while easing congestion at Gondia Junction. The NPG recommended that all three rail projects upgrade station facilities, improve accessibility, and enhance passenger amenities.

The sole highway project under review seeks to widen 54.2 km of NH-39 between Rewa, Churhat Tunnel and Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh. The corridor will connect eastern Madhya Pradesh to the state capital and serve as a key freight route for cement and coal.

The MMLP proposal in Parkibanda village, Telangana, covers 315 acres and is projected to handle 1.47 million metric tonnes of cargo annually from 2028, with long-term capacity nearly 14 times greater. It will link to major industrial hubs via NH-44 and Manoharabad Railway Station, and eventually connect to the Regional Ring Road.

Two PM MITRA textile parks, one in Madhya Pradesh and another in Tamil Nadu, are planned to provide integrated infrastructure for the textile value chain, create jobs and strengthen India's global textile competitiveness.

The meeting was chaired by Joint Secretary, Logistics, DPIIT, Pankaj Kumar. (ANI)

