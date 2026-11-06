Seven Seas Hospitality Achieves High Standards in Recent Food Safety Assessment

New Delhi, 6th November: Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. achieved high standards for food safety, hygiene and service excellence in recent evaluation done by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The evaluation, has assessed key food safety parameters, complete adherence to operational controls and practices & food safety standards personal hygiene, maintenance, sanitation. The said evaluation reflects perfect score, completely in all respects.

Commenting on the development, Ramesh Dang, Director, Seven Seas Hotel, Delhi, said, “With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, we have always been committed to community building, providing our guests with the highest standards of service and hospitality. Quality, hygiene and guest satisfaction remain central to everything we do. Food, its taste and the quality have been at the core of our offering over the years, something our guests have consistently appreciated”

With a legacy spanning 35 years, Seven Seas Hospitality has built its expertise across hospitality, catering, banqueting and dining, delivering services for prominent national and international engagements. Its experience includes the Commonwealth Games, Khelo India, Rashtrapati Bhavan occasions, G20 engagements and the historic 250th Anniversary Dinner of the President’s Bodyguard. In 2026, its portfolio included the India AI Impact Summit, INNOPROM India and IPHEX, reflecting its expertise in large-scale catering, VIP hospitality and complex event operations.

Seven Seas Hospitality brings together a diverse portfolio of brands, including Seven Seas Hotel, Seven Seas Catering & Banquets, Curry Nama, Seven Burgers, Sovereign Collection (SOCO) and Sylvarah, with offerings spanning luxury hospitality, large-scale catering, banqueting and dining.

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Seven Seas Hospitality looks forward to welcoming guests and hosting memorable celebrations, backed by its experience, hospitality expertise and commitment to service excellence.

About Seven Seas Hotel:

Established in 2016, Seven Seas Hotel, New Delhi, is a luxury hospitality destination combining classic European architecture with contemporary design. The property features over 100 well-appointed rooms, 1,00,000 sq. ft. of total event space, three grand ballrooms and banquet facilities accommodating up to 4,000 guests. Its rooms offer plush bedding, upgraded bath amenities, flat-screen televisions, spacious work areas and high-speed internet. The hotel also offers dining facilities and caters to weddings, social celebrations, corporate gatherings and business events. Located approximately 22 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, 16 km from New Delhi Railway Station and 12 km from Central Delhi, it offers convenient access for guests travelling for business and leisure. With a legacy spanning three decades, Seven Seas Hospitality continues to focus on delivering exceptional experiences for weddings, celebrations, corporate gatherings and other social occasions. The company remains committed to responsible operations, consistent service quality and upholding the standards expected of a leading hospitality establishment.

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